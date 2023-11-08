DAV Public School BSPS, Surangani

A warm and energetic day marked the First Annual Sports and Athletic Meet of the school. Deepak Kumar, GM (Electrical), BSPS Surangani graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Sh. Naveen Kumar, SDM Salooni, was the Guest of Honour. The day was a fun filled fest of laughter, energy, and delight and kicked off with a balloon releasing ceremony. An endearing march past by the students was a spectacle to witness. There was a grand display of the cultural performances as well. The events were followed by the medal ceremony of the events. The event also provided a platform for young entrepreneurs where the students put up their stalls completely managed and run by them and was the attraction of the event.