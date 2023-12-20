DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani

School students brought laurels to the school in the recently held DAV National Games (cluster and state level). In various categories of the cluster-level games, 141 students participated and the school teams bagged 39 gold, 26 silver and five bronze medals and the Overall Trophy for Athletics. As many as 93 students were selected for the state-level tournaments and 85 from them participated. Twenty got selected for the national-level games, which will be held in Delhi NCR. School Principal Naresh Kumar Sharma congratulated all the stake holders, DAV and NHPC management, parents, winner students and faculty members.
