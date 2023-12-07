DAV Public School, Chamba

The school hosted DAV National Sports at cluster level on its premises. Principal AK Guleria declared the meet open and an oath was administered to players. Competitions in different sports like chess, yoga and basketball were organised, in which students from different schools of Zone F participated. In basketball U-14, DAV, Latayani, was the winner, whereas in U-19, DAV, Sugani, won the winner trophy. In yoga for boys U-14, winner team was from DAV, Unawhile, while in U-17, DAV, Chamba, won the trophy. In chess, Shivam from DAV, Chamba, was winner. The day ended with cultural programme and honouring the winners by chief guest Dr Nagesh Verma and Principal AK Guleria along with Manager, PNB, Sita Ram, and Rajan Mahajan.

