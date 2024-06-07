DAV Public School, Chamba

Eco Club and NSS (National Service Scheme) wing of the school jointly organised a celebration of World Environment Day, aptly named Green Day. Students from all classes participated in a range of eco-friendly activities that aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and sustainability. The day kicked off with a quiz competition, where students showcased their knowledge and understanding of crucial environmental concepts. Plantation drives were organised throughout the campus. A cleanliness camp was also organised, where students took part in cleaning up different areas of the school campus. Poetry recitation sessions were held. The pre-primary section celebrated ‘Green Day’. Principal AK Guleria raised awareness about environmental issues and also inspired everyone to take concrete actions towards protecting and preserving our precious planet.
