DAV Public School, Chamba, shines at Science Congress

The science faculty of the school showcased their scientific temperament in Science Congress at the block level, in which different schools had participated. Participants from the school showed excellence through their presentations, winning honours. The school team won the first position in the senior science quiz and the first position junior, senior and secondary activity. In Mathematics Olympiad of junior, senior and secondary level, school students won first positions. In junior science quiz, the school got the third position. In an innovative science project, the school won the trophy by winning the first position. Principal Ak Guleria congratulated the team on their success.
