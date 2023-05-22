DAV Public School, Chandigarh

The Kindergarten Wing of the school celebrated Red Colour Day. All students of Kindergarten were dressed in Red colour clothes. The class was decorated in red colour. It was also Watermelon Treat Day. The teachers cut the watermelon cake and kids relished it. There were various activities like songs and rhymes, picking out red beads, jumping on red colour etc. In the class on the roundtable, the teachers had displayed red colour objects like fruits, red jam, red syrup and red apples. The children were very amused and happy seeing red hangings and balloons. The following day was continued with the introduction of Red colour.
