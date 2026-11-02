DAV Public School, Dehra, Kangra

Embodying the spirit of empathy and selfless service, the NSS Unit of the school, under the guidance of NSS Programme Officer Naval Kishore and members Miti Sapehia and Krishna Sharma, visited Civil Hospital, Dehra, where Krishna Sharma, along with the volunteers, distributed fresh fruit among patients and housekeeping staff as a gesture of care and appreciation. The volunteers interacted warmly with the patients, enquired about their well-being and conveyed their wishes for a speedy recovery, while also expressing gratitude to the housekeeping staff for their tireless efforts in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. The noble initiative was appreciated by the hospital administration and brought smiles to many faces. Applauding the team, Principal Mandeep Singh Rana said, “True education is not confined to classrooms and textbooks; it is reflected in kindness, humility and service to humanity.”
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