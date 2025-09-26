DAV Public School, Hamirpur extends support to flood-affected families

The school has set a remarkable example of social service and humanitarian values by extending support to families affected by the recent floods. Students, parents, and the entire staff came forward wholeheartedly, contributing to the noble cause and collecting a total of Rs 1,01,500 in relief funds. Under the Principal's leadership, the amount was formally handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur. Principal Mahender Singh emphasised that education's true purpose extends beyond bookish knowledge to awakening human sensitivity, compassion and social responsibility among students. He added that such initiatives instil values like charity, service and empathy, shaping responsible and conscious citizens. Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh, highly appreciated the school's initiative, stating that the contribution will aid in rehabilitation and serve as a motivating example for students. He expressed gratitude to the school management, teachers and students, describing the effort as an excellent reflection of social responsibility. The school management has assured its continued commitment to supporting such social causes in the future.

