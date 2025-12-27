DAV Public School, Hardaspura, celebrates National Mathematics Day

DAV Public School, Hardaspura, celebrated National Mathematics Day on December 22 with great enthusiasm to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The programme was organised with the objective of promoting interest in mathematics among students. Various activities such as math quiz, skits, declamation and model exhibitions were conducted for students of different classes. Students participated and showcased their analytical and problem-solving skills. Teachers explained the importance of mathematics in daily life and encouraged students to overcome fear of the subject through logical thinking and practice. Winners of different competitions were appreciated and motivated.

