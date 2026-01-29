DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Hardaspura, Chamba holds “Kavya-Vasant: Shades of Words”

DAV Public School, Hardaspura, Chamba holds “Kavya-Vasant: Shades of Words”

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:44 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On Basant Panchami, the school, in collaboration with the Himotkarsh Sahitya, Sanskriti evam Jan Kalyan Parishad (Chamba unit), organised a grand literary, cultural, and socially enlightening event, titled “Kavya-Vasant: Shades of Words”. The event commenced with the worship of Goddess Saraswati, followed by a melodious ‘Saraswati Vandana’ presented by students. The highlight of the celebration was the poetry recitation competition, where students showcased their creative expression and literary flair. The theme for the competition — “Spring: Renewal, Re-Creation, New Beginnings, and Environmental Conservation” inspired heartfelt poetic expressions, leaving the audience deeply moved. All participants recited their self-selected poems, and outstanding performances were selected by the judges. Principal Ashok Kumar Guleria, in his motivational address, urged students to adopt a drug-free lifestyle, protect the environment, and cultivate positive thinking. The students’ rendition of a spring-themed song added charm to the proceedings. A powerful mono-act/skit presented by Rajendra Vashishta, highlighting the consequences of drug abuse, left a strong social message among the audience. The inspirational art exhibition curated by him also drew notable attention. Prize distribution followed, wherein the winners of the competition were honoured. Eshnavi secured the first position, Varun Jamwal second, and Adway Singh Rana third position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts