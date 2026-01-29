DAV Public School, Hardaspura, Chamba holds “Kavya-Vasant: Shades of Words”

On Basant Panchami, the school, in collaboration with the Himotkarsh Sahitya, Sanskriti evam Jan Kalyan Parishad (Chamba unit), organised a grand literary, cultural, and socially enlightening event, titled “Kavya-Vasant: Shades of Words”. The event commenced with the worship of Goddess Saraswati, followed by a melodious ‘Saraswati Vandana’ presented by students. The highlight of the celebration was the poetry recitation competition, where students showcased their creative expression and literary flair. The theme for the competition — “Spring: Renewal, Re-Creation, New Beginnings, and Environmental Conservation” inspired heartfelt poetic expressions, leaving the audience deeply moved. All participants recited their self-selected poems, and outstanding performances were selected by the judges. Principal Ashok Kumar Guleria, in his motivational address, urged students to adopt a drug-free lifestyle, protect the environment, and cultivate positive thinking. The students’ rendition of a spring-themed song added charm to the proceedings. A powerful mono-act/skit presented by Rajendra Vashishta, highlighting the consequences of drug abuse, left a strong social message among the audience. The inspirational art exhibition curated by him also drew notable attention. Prize distribution followed, wherein the winners of the competition were honoured. Eshnavi secured the first position, Varun Jamwal second, and Adway Singh Rana third position.

