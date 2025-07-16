DT
DAV Public School, Hardaspura, Chamba, wins trophies in DAV Cluster-Level Sports Meet

DAV Public School, Hardaspura, Chamba, wins trophies in DAV Cluster-Level Sports Meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
Students of the school delivered an outstanding performance at the DAV Cluster-Level Sports Meet 2025. The under-14 kabaddi team secured second place and bagged the runner-up trophy. The under-17 kabaddi team clinched the first place and was awarded the winner’s trophy. The under-19 kabaddi team earned the second place, winning the runner-up Trophy. In the under-14 (boys) chess, the school team secured the first place and the winner’s trophy. In the under-17 (girls) chess, the team secured second place and the runner-up trophy. The under-14 boys basketball team achieved the first place. The under-17 boys basketball team earned the second place. The under-19 basketball team secured the first place. Principal Ashok Kumar Guleria extended heartfelt congratulations to all victorious participants, parents and staff.

