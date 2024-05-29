DAV Public School, Jind

Ayush, a student of Class X of the school, has created a record for Jind by bagging the second position in the country by securing 99.2% marks. Anshu Bansal, a student of Class XII of the same school, has set a record by securing 98.6% marks in commerce and standing fifth in the country. The information was given by the DAV College Management Committee, New Delhi. Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi said this is probably the first time that two students of Jind have set a record in the field of education by securing positions in the classes X and XII examinations at the national level.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...