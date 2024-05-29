DAV Public School, Jind

Ayush, a student of Class X of the school, has created a record for Jind by bagging the second position in the country by securing 99.2% marks. Anshu Bansal, a student of Class XII of the same school, has set a record by securing 98.6% marks in commerce and standing fifth in the country. The information was given by the DAV College Management Committee, New Delhi. Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi said this is probably the first time that two students of Jind have set a record in the field of education by securing positions in the classes X and XII examinations at the national level.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jind