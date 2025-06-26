DAV Public School, Lajhyani, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day on the school campus. The event was organised to spread awareness about the immense physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga. The celebration began with a special morning assembly, where the principal addressed the gathering. In the speech, the Principal emphasised the ancient roots of yoga and its relevance in today’s fast-paced world. The main highlight of the event was a collective yoga session, conducted by a trained and experienced yoga instructor. Students and teachers actively participated in performing various asanas such as surya namaskar, tadasana, vajrasana, and pranayama. The instructor explained the purpose and health benefits of each posture in a simple and engaging manner, making it easy for everyone to understand and follow. The session also included meditation and breathing exercises, allowing participants to experience deep relaxation and mental clarity. A few talented students showcased advanced yoga postures, which impressed the audience and inspired others. Additionally, short speeches were delivered by the yoga instructor and teachers, who shed light on the transformative power of yoga.

