DAV Public School, Lajhyani, hosts HP Cluster-II Level Shooting Tournament

DAV Public School, Lajhyani, hosted the HP Cluster-II Level Shooting Tournament 2026–27, bringing together talented young shooters from across the region. The event provided an excellent platform for participants to demonstrate their skills, confidence, discipline and true sportsmanship. The tournament was inaugurated by Commander Sajan Kumar, naval officer, as the chief guest. Dr Ran Avtar, Sanskari Yoga Guru, and Sanjeev Thakur, Principal, DAV, Greyoh, and Cluster Head, were guests of honour. The event was further honoured by the presence of Prof Kundan Lal, Associate Director, Military Training Centre, Career Point University. Around 55 shooters from DAV, Ghumarwin, and DAV, Greyoh, participated with enthusiasm, showcasing exceptional focus, determination and competitive spirit. The inaugural ceremony began with a warm welcome, traditional felicitation, an inspiring welcome address by the Principal of DAV Public School, Lajhyani, and a melodious welcome song presented by students. The tournament concluded with the medal and trophy distribution ceremony, followed by an inspiring address by Sanjeev Thakur, Principal-cum-ARO, HP Zone K, who encouraged the young shooters to pursue excellence and strive for greater achievements.
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