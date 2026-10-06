DAV Public School, Lajhyani, organises drug abuse awareness event

DAV Public School, Lajhyani, welcomed Superintendent of Police Balvir Singh, who guided students on the importance of punctuality, discipline, dedication and focus on studies. He encouraged them to develop positive habits, make responsible choices and stay away from drug abuse, highlighting its harmful impact on individuals and society. To reinforce the message, students presented an impactful nukkad natak on drug abuse, spreading awareness about its consequences and the importance of leading a healthy, drug-free life. The session was informative and motivating, inspiring students to become disciplined, responsible and focused citizens. Principal Sunil Thakur expressed his gratitude to SP Balvir Singh for his valuable guidance and appreciated the students’ efforts to spread awareness against drug abuse.
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