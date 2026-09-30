DAV Public School, Lajhyani, secured recognition at the 33rd Children's Science Congress held at the block level. Akriti Sharma of Class XI won the trophy and certificate for 'Best Innovative Model' in the senior group (Classes IX-XI). Her model has been selected for the district level. Principal Sunil Thakur congratulated Akriti on her achievement and appreciated her scientific creativity, innovation and dedication. He also acknowledged the guidance and support provided by her teachers and mentors.

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