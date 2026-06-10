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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Lajhyania, observes Environment Week

DAV Public School, Lajhyania, observes Environment Week

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:26 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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DAV Public School, Lajhyania, enthusiastically celebrated Environment Week to promote environmental awareness and responsibility among students through a variety of meaningful and engaging activities. The week commenced with leaf and flower crown-making activities, poems, songs and drawings by the tiny tots. Students from different classes actively participated in slogan-writing competitions, role-plays, skits, speeches, storytelling sessions, plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, Eco Quizzes, declamation contests, poster-making activities and creative presentations highlighting the importance of protecting nature and preserving the environment. On World Environment Day, observed on June 5, the school actively participated in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. Students enthusiastically planted saplings in honour of their mothers and Mother Earth, spreading the message of environmental conservation and sustainable living. The celebrations concluded with an Eco Pledge, through which students pledged to adopt eco-friendly habits and become responsible guardians of Mother Earth. Reinforcing the spirit of the occasion, the message shared was: “Small actions by many people can create a greener and better tomorrow.” The school encouraged everyone to nurture nature and work towards building a sustainable future for generations to come.

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