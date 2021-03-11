DAV Public School, Manai

The Independence Day was celebrated with gusto. At first, everyone saluted the Tricolour, then sang the National Anthem. Patriotic songs and poems were recited by the pupils. The participants conveyed important messages of patriotism and spirit of nationalism through their logos and punchlines. On August 12, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the school also held 'Tiranga Yatra'. Principal Dinesh Kaushal applauded the students.