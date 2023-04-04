DAV Public School, Manai

The annual result-declaration ceremony was was organised on the school campus. The Manager of the school, Dr Rashmi Jamwal, who was the special guest on the occasion, presided over the function with the Principal of Gohju, Anita Varma. Dinesh Kaushal, Principal of the school, welcomed the guest and read the annual report and the news letter, Pratibimb. The event was followed by a brief musical performance. The first part of the academic and non-academic awards ceremony was held wherein A grade holders of classes LKG to VIII were awarded gold medals. The senior category awards, both academic and non-academic, were presented by the guest of honour. In Class IX Suryansh Vardhan came first with 98.42 per cent, second rank was bagged by Nidhi Dogra with 97.28 per cent and the third rank was held by Kashish Jasrotia with 95 per cent. In Class XI, Tanisha came first with 93 per cent, Saumya second with 91 per cent and Sangita third with 88 per cent. Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated the Principal and staff for the good work done. She also appreciated the efforts of parents. The programme came to an end with the school song and students were guided to their classrooms for receiving their report cards.