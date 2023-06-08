DAV Public School, Manai

DAV Foundation Day was celebrated on the premises. Principal Dinesh Kaushal was the chief guest of the occasion. Students from four houses participated in various activities. Bhaskar House got the first position in Bhajan event, Aryabhatt and CV Raman Houses, came second and third, respectively. A Hawan yajna was performed with vedic mantras. A declamation was held on this occasion. A rally was also organised in which students raised slogans to commemorate Maharishi Dayanand, founder of Arya Samaj. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.