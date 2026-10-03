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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Manali

DAV Public School, Manali

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:27 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The school performed well at the DAV National Sports – State-Level, Cluster III. In volleyball, the boys displayed great team spirit and excellent game skills. Both the U-14 boys’ team and the U-19 boys’ team emerged winners in their respective categories. In karate, too, the students performed brilliantly. In all, the school won 13 medals – eight gold, two silver and three bronze. In the U-14 girls’ category, Suhana Verma, Sanvi Joshi and Veenuka won gold medals. In the U-17 girls’ category, Sihona Thakur and Padma Bodh won gold, while Simran Thakur won bronze. In the U-14 boys’ category, Om Magar and Shiven Thakur won bronze medals. In the U-17 boys’ category, Karishna Singh won gold, while Neeraj Suri and Ayush won silver medals. In the U-19 boys’ category, both Vaibhav Thakur and Abhi Sharma won gold medals. Principal Nirupama Bedi congratulated the winners and their coach for their hard work and this wonderful achievement.

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