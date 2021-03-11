DAV Public School, Manali

DAV Foundation Day was celebrated with gaiety at the school. A ceremony, including a havan and Arya Samaj bhajans, was organised on the school premises. The entire school courtyard resonated with the sound of Vedic mantras. After the havan, Principal RS Rana talked about the history of DAV institutions and congratulated all students and teachers on the occasion of Foundation Day. He said on this day, June 1, 1886, the first DAV College was established in Lahore to propagate the principles of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.