DAV Public School, Manali

On the occasion of 'Independence Day' first retired Assistant Engineer of Himachal Public Works Department Mehndi Ratta hoisted the national flag. Students of NCC, NSS, police cadets and Scouts and Guides took part in an impressive march past. After this, school students Tawesha and Meenakshi gave a detailed information about Independence Day in the auditorium. As part of the programme, the students gave a colorful presentations of various patriotic songs and dances. Vanshika Thakur and Siddhansh Chauhan recited poems on the theme of patriotism. On this occasion the students of the school showed their talent by participating in various activities related to patriotism like slogan writing, national flag making, greeting card making, singing patriotic songs, speeches etc. The students of Class IV of the school dressed as patriots and participated in fancy dress.
