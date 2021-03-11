DAV Public School, Manali

On the occasion of 'Independence Day' first retired Assistant Engineer of Himachal Public Works Department Mehndi Ratta hoisted the national flag. Students of NCC, NSS, police cadets and Scouts and Guides took part in an impressive march past. After this, school students Tawesha and Meenakshi gave detailed information about Independence Day. Vanshika Thakur and Siddhansh Chauhan recited poems on the theme of patriotism. On this occasion the students of the school participated in various activities like slogan writing, national flag making, greeting card making, singing patriotic songs, speeches etc. The students of Class IV of the school dressed as noted freedom fighters and participated in a fancy dress contest.