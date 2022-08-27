DAV Public School, Manali

A team from the Aash Child Development Centre, Kullu, visited the school. They made students of Class XI and XII aware of the Samphia Foundation work and types of therapies which can be used to help physically challenged children. Programme Manager Beeju Hindal introduced children to the Samphia Foundation and the work it carries out. Dr Rekha Thakur, Director-cum-physiotherapist, talked about various therapies which can be used to help physically challenged children. Dhaneshwari Thakur, a social worker, conducted an activity where she demonstrated the ways how physically challenged children can be provided necessary help. Principal RS Rana thanked the team members and appreciated their contribution in bringing awareness among people to help physically challenged children.