'Science Fair Week' was organised at DAV Public School, Manali. The fair began with a quiz competition. The students of classes III to XII showcased their talent by performing well. The main attraction of the science fair was the projects, models and activities made by the budding scientists of the school. The young students of the school, wearing the costumes of scientists, enthralled the audience through fancy dress competition. In this competition, from class V onwards, first, second and third prizes were awarded to Bhavishya, second to Gunjan Karwa and third to Akhil Thakur and students who participated in the competitions organized under Science Fair were awarded first, second and third prizes. Abhinav Sharma was also honored for his achievement at the national level in the 'Children Science Congress'. Through a short play, the students brought forth the importance of science.Principal Shri RS Rana greatly appreciated the presentation of the children.