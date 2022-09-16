DAV Public School, Manali

A yajna was organised on premises of the school for the classes X and XII for their '1st Term Board Examinations'. All students alongwith the Principal and teachers attended it. The Principal R.S. Rana extended his best wishes to the students of board classes and appealed to them to put more efforts so that they can get excellent result.
