DAV Public School, Manali

National Science Day was celebrated by students of the school. Students participated in various activities. Principal RS Rana was present as the chief guest in the programme. The programme began with a floral tribute to CV Raman. The head teacher of the science department presented a report on the excellent work done in the field of science for the session 2022-23. Students of Classes VI to VIII participated in a science quiz competition in which Dixit, Alya and Tshering of Class VI from Hansraj House, Ritesh, Kushal and Ayush Jaryal of Class VII from Dayanand House and Ritesh and Paridhi of Class VIII from Aryabhatta House stood first. Students of different classes presented cultural programme, including poems and speeches based on science. In the end, the winners were awarded by the chief guest. After this, Principal RS Rana appreciated the excellent work done by students in the field of science and inspired them to continue doing so in future.