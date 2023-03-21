DAV Public School, Manali

The school conducted an English poetry recitation competition on its premises. It was an Inter-House Competition. Students of Classes III to V participated in it. Shanaya from Dayanand House, Swastik, from Tagore House and Sidhansh Chauhan from Aryabhatta House clinched the first, second and third positions, respectively. Principal RS Rana congratulated the winners as well as participants. He appealed to all students to come up with fervor and zeal in the upcoming competitions as well.
