DAV Public School, Manali

An inter-house English declamation competition was held on the premises. Students of all four houses namely Aryabhatta, Dayanand, Hansraj and Tagore from classes IX and X participated in it. Vaishnavi from Dayanand House, Tweresh from Tagore House and Tanvi from Tagore House clinched first, second and third positions, respectively. Principal RS Rana congratulated all winners for their outstanding performance and appealed to the students as well as teachers to participate actively in the upcoming events as well.