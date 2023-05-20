DAV Public School, Manali

The school conducted an investiture ceremony-cum-Fresher's Day celebrations on the premises. Chaman Kapoor, chairman of Manali Municipal Council, was the chief guest. Members of the Municipal Council, Manali Press Club and Principal RS Rana were also present. Head Boy Aryan Thakur, Head Girl Parineeta Thakur, Deputy Head Boy Rehan Ali, Deputy Head Girl Harshita Thakur, Literary Captain Laiba Khan, Literary Vice-Captain Muskaan, Sports Captain (Boys) Rijul Chopra, Sports Captain (Girls) Pema Dolma, Aryabhatta House Captain Suryansh, Vice-Captain Sukriti Sharma, Dayanand House Captain Tanish Thakur, Vice-Captain Tvesha, Hansraj House Captain Ayush Thakur, Vice-Captain Ruma Chand, Tagore House Captain Tenzin Norzin and Sagarika Vice-Captain were elected as the prefects. Also, the new students presented a colourful cultural extravaganza.
