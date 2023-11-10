DAV Public School, Manali

The annual function for session 2022-2023 with a theme, ‘Kutumb’ was organised at the school. Raman Kumar Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Manali, was the chief guest. KS Guleria, ARO, HP Zone-C, was the guest of honour. Principals of other DAV schools along with press media, other dignitaries and the parents added colours to the occasion. Every student from Class V, VII to XII exhibited a wonderful cultural extravaganza. Teachers of DAV performed ghoomar. Guleria honoured the talented students from Class V to XI for their outstanding performance in academics for the previous session. They were given away mementos and certificates. Raman Kumar Sharma gave away mementos to the winners of volleyball meet, karate championship, Children Science Congress, painting contest and meritorious students of Class X and XII. Principal RS Rana thanked the chief guest, guest of honour and other dignitaries, parents, stakeholders and congratulated the students and teachers for making the day a great success.

#Manali