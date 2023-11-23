DAV Public School, Manali

Students of the school enthralled everyone with their brilliant performance in the Children’s Science Congress organised at the district level. Students presented a science drama on ‘Call of the River’. Abhinav, Nikhil, Bhavika, Shreya, Maithili, Aryan and Vanshika participated in the play. The acting of the children was worth watching. These children secured the third place in the science drama competition across the district. Twesha of Class XI and Varun of Class IX had participated in the survey report. Both these students have got the privilege of leading Kullu district in the state-level Children Science Fair by securing the first position at the district level.
