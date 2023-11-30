DAV Public School, Manali

As per the guidelines of the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science and Technology Department (HIMCOST) Shimla, the Dayanand Eco Club of the school organised a workshop on ‘e-waste management’ for students and teachers. All NCC cadets and Dayanand Eco Club members participated in it. Rajeev, Instructor, Electronics, and Sunil, Instructor, Electrical, from the ITI Institute, Patlikuhal, were the resource persons. They told the students about the pollution caused by electronic devices and the diseases due to the poisonous gases emitted from them. They also threw light on how to keep environment clean by recycling electrical devices. Various activities were organised. In the model exhibition, the first, second and third positions were clinched by Stanzin, Vedant and Tenzin, respectively. In poster-making, Tenzin Sherpa, Ruhi and Nitin bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. In slogan-writing, Vaishnavi, Stenzin and Ipsha secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. Kartik and Ishita Shasni got consolation prizes in painting and slogan writing competitions.
