DAV Public School, Manali

International Yoga Day was celebrated on the premises of the school. Celebrating the theme of this year ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, the entire school, from Nursery to Class XII, participated in the celebration. Principal RS Rana wished all the students and teachers and appealed to keep such lively spirits up on a daily basis for making themselves as well as the entire society healthy.
