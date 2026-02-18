DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrate Rishi Bodh Utsav

DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrated Rishi Bodh Utsav to commemorate the spiritual enlightenment of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. The celebration began with a Prabhat Feri. The atmosphere was filled with Arya Samaj bhajans and inspiring slogans spreading the message of righteousness, moral values and noble living. Principal RS Ranahighlighted the relevance of the teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in guiding the younger generation towards discipline, character building and ethical living. The programme concluded with a message of peace, moral uplift and spiritual enlightenment for all.

