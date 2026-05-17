DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, pupils excel in CBSE Class XII

DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrated the excellent performance of its students in the CBSE Class XII Board Examination. In the Science stream, Ritika Thakur secured the first position with 91.4%, followed by Lakshya Pathak with 89.2% and Sharanya with 87.4%. In the Commerce stream, Samridhi Kaushal emerged as the topper with 89.8%, while Akarshit Sharma secured 80.6% and Sneha Pandey achieved 80%. In the Arts stream, Rinchin secured the top position with 78%. Principal RS Rana congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the commendable results. He attributed the success to the hard work, discipline, and perseverance of the students, along with the constant guidance and support provided by teachers and families. He also encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence in all their future endeavours.

Advertisement