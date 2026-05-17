icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, pupils excel in CBSE Class XII

DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, pupils excel in CBSE Class XII

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:52 PM May 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrated the excellent performance of its students in the CBSE Class XII Board Examination. In the Science stream, Ritika Thakur secured the first position with 91.4%, followed by Lakshya Pathak with 89.2% and Sharanya with 87.4%. In the Commerce stream, Samridhi Kaushal emerged as the topper with 89.8%, while Akarshit Sharma secured 80.6% and Sneha Pandey achieved 80%. In the Arts stream, Rinchin secured the top position with 78%. Principal RS Rana congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the commendable results. He attributed the success to the hard work, discipline, and perseverance of the students, along with the constant guidance and support provided by teachers and families. He also encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence in all their future endeavours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts