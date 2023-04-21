DAV Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti. A special assembly was organised to showcase the tradition of Punjab. Students of the primary wing were dressed in Punjabi attires. The assembly started on a spiritual note with the school prayer. A role play was enacted by the students on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Ambedkar Jayanti was observed on April 14. The contribution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar were recalled through a speech to mark his birthday anniversary. Power point presentations and videos were shown to the students on 'Making of the Constitution'. The principal of the school, Dr Rosy Sharma, highlighted the importance of the day and congratulated the students for their performance. She also inspired them to become responsible citizens of the country.