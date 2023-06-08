DAV Public School, Nagrota Surian

The school celebrated DAV Foundation Day on the premises. A havan was organised. Principal Shekhar Moudgil performed the yajna. A hymn was presented by music teachers remembering Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Students gave speeches, participated in rally and raised slogans. The Principal encouraged students to establish their supremacy, wherever they go, on the strength of hard work.
