DAV Public School, Nagrota Suriyan

On the occasion of the DAV Foundation Day, students of DAV Public School, Nagrota Surian, took out a grand rally. Principal Mati Ekta Attri said a havan yajna was organised in the school and a rally was organised. Students from Class VII to XII participated in the rally. The purpose of the rally was to make the public aware of the organisation and its founder. The students participated with enthusiasm and mesmerised people by bringing out the tableaux of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Hans Raj and Mahatma Anand Swami. Juice and biscuits were also given to the students after the rally.