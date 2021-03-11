On the occasion of Environment Day, students of classes LKG to XII participated in various activities in DAV Public School, Nagrota Suriyan, and spread the message of saving the environment. Students from classes LKG to II also watered plants. They spread the message of saving the earth by making a picture of the earth and filling it with beautiful colours. Students from classes VI to VIII made beautiful models of the earth while students of classes IX to XII wrote poems on earth. Principal Ekta Attri said all students gave beautiful presentations and conveyed best wishes to all students.
