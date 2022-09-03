A week-long annual national sports meet was culminated in the premises of DAV Public School, New Shimla, with great ardour and zeal. The event began with the lighting of the torch by Principal Rakesh K Chandel. A riveting march past by the disciplined houses of the school displaying gamesmanship, unity, dignity and integrity marked the commencement of the event. Various inter-house sports events such as cricket, basketball and volleyball were held in which Subhash house bagged the first position in Basketball and Volleyball while Nehru house won the runner's up trophy. In the Marathon (Boys) First position was bagged by Tagore House. In the Marathon (Girls) First position was attained by Nehru House. It gave a chance to the Students to display their House-spirits. The afternoon was culminated with the winners being awarded medals and certificates by the honorable Principal Mr Rakesh K Chandel. The Principal, in his address, laid emphasis on the need to participate. He said it was the participation that makes all the difference. He congratulated his team of teachers and the entire staff for the successful afternoon. In addition, students of DAV New Shimla participated in the National Sub-Junior Grappling Championship 2022 held at Indira Gandhi International Stadium, Haldwani, Uttarakhand and bagged two golds, ten silvers and ten bronze medals.