DAV Public School, New Shimla

A week-long annual National Sports Meet culminated on the premises of the school. The event began with the lighting of the torch by Principal Rakesh K Chandel. A riveting march past by students representing different houses of the school marked the commencement of the event. Various Inter-House Sports events like cricket, basketball and volleyball were held. The Subhash House bagged the first position in basketball and volleyball, while Nehru House won the runner's up trophy. In the marathon (boys) first position was bagged by Tagore House. In the marathon (girls) first position was attained by Nehru House. Winners were awarded medals and certificates by the Principal. The students also participated in the National Sub- Junior Grappling Championship 2022 held at Indira Gandhi International Stadium, Haldwani , Uttarakhand and bagged to gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals in the sport .