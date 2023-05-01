DAV Public School, New Shimla

The Investiture Ceremony was held at the school. Aardith Vardan Chandel and Aakarshita Alok Sood were chosen as the Head Boy and Head Girl of the school. Daksh Verma became the Sports Captain for boys while Asavari Verma was elected as the Sports Captain for girls. The leaders took the oath where they pledged to uphold and follow the principles and values of the institution in all walks of life. The council members administered a commitment that they would carry out their duties with integrity, faith, responsibility and excellence. Principal Rakesh Kumar Chandel spoke to the students at the end of the event.