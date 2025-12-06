DT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School observes National Pollution Prevention Day

DAV Public School observes National Pollution Prevention Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, observed National Pollution Prevention Day in response to the district-level initiative launched by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE) under the Environment Education Programme of MoEF&CC, Government of India. To promote awareness about pollution control and eco-friendly habits, the school organised a series of activities in which students participated with great enthusiasm. The key activities included: slogan writing, drawing and cleanliness drive led by Eco Club students and environmental pledge where all students committed to protect nature and reduce pollution. The programme helped students understand the importance of sustainable practices and the role each individual plays in keeping the environment clean. Principal RS Rana appreciated the collective efforts of students and said it was encouraging to see the young learners taking responsibility for the environment. Their active participation reflected their awareness and commitment towards a cleaner, greener future.

