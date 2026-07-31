DAV Public School organises 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' campaign

DAV Public School, Badshahpur, organised the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' plantation campaign to spread the message of environmental conservation. Under this initiative, saplings were distributed to students, who planted them with their mothers at home as a symbol of love and gratitude. The activity encouraged students to protect nature and contribute towards a greener future. Principal Poonam Singh appreciated the students for their participation and motivated everyone to care for the environment.

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