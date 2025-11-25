DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School organises 'Fun-A-Plooza'

DAV Public School organises 'Fun-A-Plooza'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Public School, Rajpura, marked Children's Day with a Fun-A-Plooza, celebrating the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. The event began with a tribute to Nehru, followed by poems and performances highlighting his life. Students enjoyed games like feed the monkey, spin the wheel and ring toss, winning prizes. Food and beverage stalls added to the festive atmosphere. Principal Alpna Pathak emphasised that children are the nation's future, fulfilling its hopes and potential. The event concluded with a lucky draw, making it a memorable day for the students.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts