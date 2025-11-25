DAV Public School organises 'Fun-A-Plooza'

DAV Public School, Rajpura, marked Children's Day with a Fun-A-Plooza, celebrating the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. The event began with a tribute to Nehru, followed by poems and performances highlighting his life. Students enjoyed games like feed the monkey, spin the wheel and ring toss, winning prizes. Food and beverage stalls added to the festive atmosphere. Principal Alpna Pathak emphasised that children are the nation's future, fulfilling its hopes and potential. The event concluded with a lucky draw, making it a memorable day for the students.

