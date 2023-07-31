DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana

NCC cadets of the school paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar along with the NCC cadets acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave sons for their motherland. The NCC cadets expressed their overwhelming thoughts through poem recitation. Dr Bhullar along with the students planted saplings in the memory of the patriots who lost their lives for the honour of the country. She encouraged the students to strengthen the feelings of belongingness for the country. They must promote mutual respect, brotherhood and harmony amongst their community.
