DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana

The school organised a talent hunt competition for Class VI and VII. Participants left no stone unturned to mesmerise the audience with their unique talents. Around 150 students showed their versatility in music, dance, mimicry, stand-up comedy and magic tricks. To bring out the creative expression, artistic skills of the students some off-stage activities, like calligraphy, painting, best out of waste and art and craft were also made the part of the competition. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar showered her blessings and appreciated the participants for performing exceptionally well.
