DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana

Under the aegis of DAV Centre for Academic Excellence, New Delhi, the school organised a one-day capacity building programme in Hindi, Punjabi, ICT and social science for primary, middle and secondary classes’ teachers. Around 145 delegates from different DAV schools participated with a unanimous objective to hone their classroom management skills through the programme. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar extended a warm welcome to the delegates. The master trainers conducted enriching sessions to empower the teachers. They suggested efficient strategies and workable solutions to develop competencies and handle classroom problems.

